High school volleyball: Gainesville sweeps in home quad-match

Isabella Garrish finished the day with 59 assists, five aces and 15 digs for Gainesville in wins Thursday against Apalachee (25-19, 25-10), Lakeview Academy (25-19, 25-14) and Habersham Central (25-9, 25-16).
Ansley Turner had 21 kills and 16 digs for the Lady Red Elephants (11-2), while Lauren Ware finished with 13 kills and 12 digs. Kerrigan Gruhn chipped in 10 kills, six digs and a pair of blocks for Gainesville.
Up next, Gainesville hosts Dawson County and Banks County on Tuesday.
CHEROKEE BLUFF SPLITS TRI-MATCH: The Lady Bears lost to Jefferson (25-15, 25-19) and beat Tallulah Falls (25-14, 26-24) on Thursday.
High school scores can be emailed to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.