High school volleyball: Gainesville picks up two wins in four-team match

Isabella Garrish had 57 assists, two aces and 18 digs for Gainesville in wins against East Jackson (23-25, 25-12, 15-11), Lumpkin County (25-18, 25-23) and a loss to Habersham Central (25-22, 25-22) on Thursday.

Ansley Turner had four aces, 27 kills, five blocks and 10 digs for the Hall County champions, while Lauren Ware finished with three aces, 11 kills, two blocks and six digs for the Lady Red Elephants (18-3).

Up next, Gainesvile visits Lambert on Sept. 10.

CHESTATEE WINS TWICE: Logan Wiggins had nine kills, five digs, three aces and four blocks for Chestatee in wins against Madison County (25-22, 25-20) and East Hall (25-20, 25-15) on Thursday. Anna Grace Edmonds and Hannah Farrar each had three kills for the Lady War Eagles, while Arianna Hernandaez had 13 digs and five aces for Chestatee.



