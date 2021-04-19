High school tennis: Flowery Branch boys and girls, Cherokee Bluff boys open state with big wins

The Flowery Branch boys and girls tennis teams opened state with resounding first-round sweeps in Class 4A on Monday.

The Flowery Branch girls beat North Clayton, 4-0, behind straight sets wins in singles by Alyssa McSpadden, Sandra Hernandez and Julianna Velaj.

In doubles, the tandem of Madison Sedwick and Avery Marx won 6-0, 6-0.

Up next, the Lady Falcons will face the winner of Pickens/Marist. Match time and date are still to be determined.

FLOWERY BRANCH BOYS 5, RIVERDALE 0: Jack Thomas, Caden Caldwell and Logan Maguson won 6-0, 6-0 in singles for the Falcons. In doubles, Santino Sangsen/Mason Foreman and Josh Warren/Grant Anglin won for Flowery Branch.

Up next, Flowery Branch will visit Marist in the second round. Match time and date are still to be determined.

CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS 3, SONORAVILLE 0: JC Foster, Mason Smith and Joshua Reynolds picked up wins in singles in the first-round match of the Class 3A state tournament Monday.

In doubles, Connor Walker/Cade Ellis and Lee McDaniel/Ricky Lush were winners for the Bears.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff will face the winner of Greater Atlanta Christian/Stephens County in the second round. Match time and date are still to be determined.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.