High school sports: North Hall accepting nominations for Athletics Hall of Fame

North Hall High is accepting nominations for its inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame Class.
Selections will be decided on by anonymous votes from current and former athletes, coaches, staff members and community members.
To be eligible, athletes must be five or more years removed from competing for the Trojans.
Nominations can be made on the school’s website at www.nhhs.hallco.org.
The first induction ceremony will take place with a Hall of Fame banquet in conjunction with the homecoming football game on Sept. 15.
For more information, contact North Hall athletics director Sam Borg at sam.borg@hallco.org.