High school sports: KT Thompson brings the whole package to three teams at Cherokee Bluff

From a numbers standpoint, it’s hard to choose between football and baseball as to which is the sport he’s been most successful at.



Thompson started out the 2022-23 school year with a bang last fall, earning second-team All-Region 8-4A and multiple honorable mention All-State honors in football as a safety after posting a team-best five interceptions and finishing fifth on the team with 47 combined tackles and assists, including a sack.

In addition, he also finished as the Bears’ fourth-leading receiver with 20 catches for 266 yards, and is the leading returning receiver for the 2023 season this fall.

“Obviously, K.T. Thompson is a special kid, maybe the most competitive kid that I’ve coached in a long time,” Cherokee Bluff football coach Tommy Jones said. “It doesn’t matter what it is you do, he’s going to compete and find a way to be successful and find a way to win.

“You’re talking about a kid who has five interceptions as a sophomore, is our leading receiver coming back, an extremely hard worker, conscientious worker. He brings a ton of energy every day, and he’s able to balance three sports extremely well.”

Thompson put equally impressive numbers this spring for the baseball team, hitting .368 with 17 RBIs, a 1.051 OPS, 30 runs scored and 26 stolen bases and proving to be an important asset during a 28-5 season that included a run to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

But it was the versatility that Jones pointed that which Cherokee Bluff baseball coach Jeremy Kemp said was one of the most important elements Thompson brought to the team this season.

For example, with the Bears’ outfield well-stocked with experienced players this spring, Thompson was asked to play first base, a position he’d never played before coming to Cherokee Bluff as a freshman in 2021-22, and did more than just a credible job, according to Kemp.

“He’s incredibly athletic,” Kemp said of Thompson. “He plays a great first base, (but) he can play the outfield and he can play another infield position if we asked him to. He’s just a great kid and willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“He wasn’t naturally a first baseman. We kind of made him one. During his freshman year, he spent a ton of time learning how to play first base. He ended up being one of the best first basemen I’ve ever coached. He’s really good over there. I’m super proud of him, but more than likely, he’s going to be moving around a little bit next year.”

In between during the winter season, Thompson played a slightly smaller role as a reserve for Cherokee Bluff’s basketball team.

But while Thompson himself admits that he plays basketball “just for fun,” and that his numbers (2.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1 spg, 1 bpg) were more modest than the other sports, that doesn’t mean his contributions off the bench to the Bears’ 17-9 season were any less important.

And according to Cherokee Bluff basketball coach Josh Travis, it also doesn’t mean that Thompson doesn’t have talent on the court.

“K.T. actually started on our eighth-grade team two years ago, the year before I got to Cherokee Bluff,” Travis pointed out. “That team, I don’t think anybody came within 30 points of them, and K.T. was one of the better basketball players there. So the reality is, he’s a three-sport and basketball is the one he’s not really a (college) prospect in, (but) he tells me it’s the sport (he has the most fun in) because there’s less pressure.

“He’s kind of our enforcer, if we were a hockey team, and he’s also a guy who in the locker room, he’s the one that’s going to steer the conversation where it needs to be. That’s who we were last year as a team, too. Our success was as much chemistry as talent, and K.T. is one of those guys that does that for us.”

As Travis pointed out, Thompson’s talent, versatility and leadership ability at such an early age has already made him a prospect to compete at the next level, particularly in football and baseball.

But while he’s had college programs show their interest in him, he says he is in no hurry to focus on recruiting, especially with two years of high school still left for him.

“I’m interested in both (baseball and football),” Thompson said. “Right now, I’m just kind of letting it play out. I don’t really know what I’m going to do yet. I’m still kind of thinking on that. I think I’ve got another year or so to think about that before I’ve got to make a decision. Right now, I’m just trying not to worry about all that and getting caught up in it.”

His coaches are also taking their time in seeing which direction Thompson’s athletic career will take towards the next level.

One thing that is certain to Jones, however, is that the total package that he brings to the table is very reminiscent of another multi-sport standout athlete in the early 2000s while coaching in neighboring Gwinnett County long before he came to Cherokee Bluff.

“A comparison I would make – and I’m not necessarily talking about talent; I’m talking about what he brings to our school, our program, everything – is … (former Parkview baseball and football star and Major League outfielder) Jeff Francoeur,” Jones said of Thompson. “He’s a guy who just walks on any field or court and makes everybody around him better and competes, has a lot of athletic ability and just finds ways to win, finds ways to be successful. He’s that kind of kid for our programs.”