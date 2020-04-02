High school sports: For first time in 98 years, GHSA cancels remaining spring sports season

GHSA executive director Robin Hines announced Thursday that all activities and sports have been cancelled for the duration of the 2020 school year. His decision came as a direct result of Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement Wednesday that schools will remain closed for the rest of the spring, as a result of the coronavirus.

This marks the first time since 1922, when the GHSA starting crowning a state champion in basketball, that a season has been cancelled.

Hines said there are no plans to allow a fifth year of eligibility. He said any changes would have a trickle-down impact on graduation and would also violate the eight-semester rule for eligibility.

“The culmination of all activities of a student is to lead to graduation,” Hines said on the statement on the GHSA website. “This will have taken place for our seniors.

“This is not the situation any of us would like to be in, but the eight-semester rule will remain in effect.”

Hines said any decision about fall sports will be made at a later time.

“I am hoping for the best, but there is no information available that would allow for any decision regarding when practices and workouts will be allowed,” Hines added. “There are no GHSA activities or practices allowed until further notice.”

Compiled by Bill Murphy