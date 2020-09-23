High school softball: North Hall tops White County 8-5

Ashley Callahan finished with four hits as North Hall beat White County 8-5 on Tuesday. Kristina Peach, Sam Rooker and Anna Reeves each had multiple hits for the Lady Trojans. Up next, North Hall hosts Gilmer.
BUFORD 11, DACULA 3: The Lady Wolves (20-3, 10-0 Region 8-6A) scored four runs in the first and sixth innings on Tuesday. Abbi Perkins was 3 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and scored twice for Buford, while Taylor Malvin was 2 for 2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs.
Up next Buford hosts Winder-Barrow at 5 p.m. Thursday.
High school scores can be reported by 10:30 pm. each night by emailing sports@gainesvilletimes.com.