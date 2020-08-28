High school softball: North Hall edges Dawson County

Macy Slater had a two-run double in the first inning as North Hall held on for an 8-7 win against Dawson County on Thursday. Kinsley Kirby had a pair of hits for the Lady Trojans.

FLOWERY BRANCH 8, EAST HALL 1: Savanna Rutlege was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Falcons (5-1, 4-0 Region 8-4A) on Thursday. MaKaela Davis was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for Flowery Branch, while Aubrey Bourrie had a double and two hits for the Lady Falcons.

