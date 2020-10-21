High school softball: Game time set for Flowery Branch's second-round playoff series

The second-round softball playoff series for Flowery Branch will start at 5 p.m. Thursday against Cedartown. The best-of-three series will have the second game at 7 p.m.. If necessary, the third game will be Friday.
The Lady Falcons advanced to the second round with a sweep of Fayette County, a pair of 15-0 wins on Monday. For Flowery Branch, Nikki Harris and Alyssa Wagner each recorded seven strikeouts over three innings in the pitching circle. Aubrey Bourrie, MaKaela Davis and Savanna Rutledge each had run-scoring, extra-base hits for Flowery Branch.
Meanwhile, Cedartown advanced with a 20-0, 17-0 sweep of Druid Hills.
The winner of the second round series will face the Cairo/Lagrange winner in the state quarterfinals. The state tournament with the final four teams in each classification starts Oct. 30 in Columbus.
In Class 6A, Buford will face River Ridge in a best-of-three series, starting Thursday. The Lady Wolves advanced with a two-game sweep of East Paulding in the first round on Monday.