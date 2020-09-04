Calli Hardison allowed just one hit in 3 1/3 innings in the pitching circle for East Hall in a 13-0 win against Chestatee on Thursday. Callie Dale and Gracie Ausborn each finished with three hits for the Lady Vikings.
High school softball: East Hall wins big against Chestatee
