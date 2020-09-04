By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school softball: East Hall wins big against Chestatee
softball.jpg
A yellow softball silently rests in the dirt.

Calli Hardison allowed just one hit in 3 1/3 innings in the pitching circle for East Hall in a 13-0 win against Chestatee on Thursday. Callie Dale and Gracie Ausborn each finished with three hits for the Lady Vikings. 

Regional events