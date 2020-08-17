By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school softball: East Hall takes down Banks
softball.jpg
A yellow softball silently rests in the dirt.

Callie Dale had three hits and drove in four runs for East Hall in a 14-2 win against Banks County on Saturday. She finished the day with a double and pair of run-scoring singles. Calli Hardison picked up the win, allowing just five hits over six innings. 

Regional events