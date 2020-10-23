High school softball: Buford splits with River Ridge in second-round playoff series

Buford struck for three runs in the first inning and held on to win the first game of the second-round Class 6A playoff series against River Ridge 3-0 on Thursday in Buford. In Game 2, River Ridge earned a 5-2 victory. With the split, the deciding third game will be at 5 p.m. in Friday.
In Game 1, Olivia Duncan threw a five-hit, complete-game shutout. At the plate, Shamya Young was 2 for 3 for the Lady Wolves, while Madison Pickens and Mackenzie Pickens each had a hit with a run.
In Class 4A, Flowery Branch was swept by Cedartown 8-4 and 11-6.