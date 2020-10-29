High school softball: Buford rolls past South Effingham, advances to state semifinals

Madison Pickens had a pair of run-scoring doubles as Buford beat South Effingham 10-1 in the deciding third game of the Class 6A state quarterfinal series on Wednesday in Guyton. With the win, the Lady Wolves (32-6) advance to Lassister in the state semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday in Columbus.

Adrianna Martinez, Taylor Malvin and Tavye Borders each had a pair of hits for Buford.

In the circle, Olivia Duncan threw five innings and allowed four hits and an earned run for Buford.

The series went to three games after Buford won the first game 4-2 and lost Game 2, 5-3.