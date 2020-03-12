High school soccer: Lukie's hat track leads Gainesville girls past Lanier

Amayia Lukie had a hat trick for the Gainesville High girls in a 3-1 win against Lanier on Thursday at City Park Stadium. Jaelyne Rivera had a pair of assists for the Lady Red Elephants (8-1, 4-0 Region 8-5A).

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 10, ATHENS CHRISTIAN 0: Millie Filson scored three goals and Sara Nivens had a pair of goals for the Lady Lions (3-2-1, 2-0 Region 8-A) on Thursday. Lauren Scott and Hannah Perkins each scored a goal for Lakeview Academy. Celia Wilson-Patino recorded the shutout in goal.



