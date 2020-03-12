BREAKING
Gainesville, Hall closing schools next week due to coronavirus threat
Both will conduct school from home.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school soccer: Lukie's hat track leads Gainesville girls past Lanier
Soccer Stock Image
Updated: March 12, 2020, 10:41 p.m.

Amayia Lukie had a hat trick for the Gainesville High girls in a 3-1 win against Lanier on Thursday at City Park Stadium. Jaelyne Rivera had a pair of assists for the Lady Red Elephants (8-1, 4-0 Region 8-5A).

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 10, ATHENS CHRISTIAN 0: Millie Filson scored three goals and Sara Nivens had a pair of goals for the Lady Lions (3-2-1, 2-0 Region 8-A) on Thursday. Lauren Scott and Hannah Perkins each scored a goal for Lakeview Academy.  Celia Wilson-Patino recorded the shutout in goal. 


Regional events