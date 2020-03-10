By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school soccer: Gainesville girls blow out Winder-Barrow
Times Staff Reports
Updated: March 10, 2020, 10:28 p.m.

The Gainesville girls soccer team took down Winder-Barrow 7-1 Tuesday evening.

Amayia Lukie scored two goals and added a pair of assists. Symone Turner also put in two goals. 

Chandler Baudin, Daniella Vargas and Jaelyne Rivera were the Lady Red Elephants (7-1, 3-0 Region 8-6A) other goal scorers, and Jules Rivera added three assists.

Up next, Gainesville will host Lanier on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

NORTH HALL BOYS 4, LUMPKIN COUNTY 2: Landon Avalos scored two goals for the Trojans, while Austin Godoy and Edwin Sanchez also found the back of the net. 

North Hall will take on Cherokee Bluff next Tuesday. 


Regional events