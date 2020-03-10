High school soccer: Gainesville girls blow out Winder-Barrow

The Gainesville girls soccer team took down Winder-Barrow 7-1 Tuesday evening.

Amayia Lukie scored two goals and added a pair of assists. Symone Turner also put in two goals.

Chandler Baudin, Daniella Vargas and Jaelyne Rivera were the Lady Red Elephants (7-1, 3-0 Region 8-6A) other goal scorers, and Jules Rivera added three assists.

Up next, Gainesville will host Lanier on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

NORTH HALL BOYS 4, LUMPKIN COUNTY 2: Landon Avalos scored two goals for the Trojans, while Austin Godoy and Edwin Sanchez also found the back of the net.

North Hall will take on Cherokee Bluff next Tuesday.



