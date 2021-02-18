By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school scoreboard: Booker scores six goals for Johnson girls, Buford opens baseball season with shutout victory
Madison Booker found the back of the net with six goals for the Johnson goals in a 9-0 win against East Hall on Wednesday. 

Eileen Cruz added a pair of goals for the Lady Knights. 

TENNIS

Will Hernandez, Jack Thomas and Caden Caldwell swept singles play for the Flowery Branch boys in a 4-1 win against Duluth on Wednesday.

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 3, DULUTH 2: Alyssa McSpadden and Sandra Hernandez won in singles for the Lady Falcons on Wednesday. 

GAINESVILLE BOYS 3, OCONEE COUNTY 2: Phillip Mady and Kamyaab Cornett won in singles for the Red Elephants on Wednesday. 

BASEBALL

Dylan Lesko threw four innings and racked up nine strikeouts for Buford in a 3-0 win against Parkview on Wednesday. Brant Baughcum had a double and drove in all three runs for the Wolves (1-0).

BASKETBALL

ST. FRANCIS GIRLS 76, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 24: Joelle Snyder had 14 points for the Lady Lions in the Region 6-A private schools tournament semifinals Wednesday.

Up next, Lakeview Academy will face Mount Pisgah in the third-place game on Friday. 

