High school scoreboard: Booker scores six goals for Johnson girls, Buford opens baseball season with shutout victory

Madison Booker found the back of the net with six goals for the Johnson goals in a 9-0 win against East Hall on Wednesday.

Eileen Cruz added a pair of goals for the Lady Knights.

TENNIS

Will Hernandez, Jack Thomas and Caden Caldwell swept singles play for the Flowery Branch boys in a 4-1 win against Duluth on Wednesday.

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 3, DULUTH 2: Alyssa McSpadden and Sandra Hernandez won in singles for the Lady Falcons on Wednesday.

GAINESVILLE BOYS 3, OCONEE COUNTY 2: Phillip Mady and Kamyaab Cornett won in singles for the Red Elephants on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Dylan Lesko threw four innings and racked up nine strikeouts for Buford in a 3-0 win against Parkview on Wednesday. Brant Baughcum had a double and drove in all three runs for the Wolves (1-0).

BASKETBALL

ST. FRANCIS GIRLS 76, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 24: Joelle Snyder had 14 points for the Lady Lions in the Region 6-A private schools tournament semifinals Wednesday.

Up next, Lakeview Academy will face Mount Pisgah in the third-place game on Friday.

