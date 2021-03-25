High school highlights: Bales throws complete-game shutout for North Hall; Flowery Branch sweeps Gainesville in tennis

Jaret Bales threw a three-hit, complete-game shutout for North Hall in a 2-0 win against White County on Wednesday. With the win, the Trojans even the three-game series for the week.
Tate Brooks had a third-inning single and scored for North Hall (12-4, 7-1 Region 7-3A).
On Friday, North Hall hosts White County at 5:55 p.m.
Tennis
Will Hernandez, Jack Thomas and Caden Caldwell swept through singles play for the Flowery Branch boys in a 3-2 win against Gainesville on Wednesday. In doubles, Gainesville’s Caleb Anderson/Charlie Burns and Samuel Holt/Andrew Elliott won for the Red Elephants.
FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 5, GAINESVILLE: Alyssa McSpadden, Sandra Hernandez and Julianna Velaj swept in singles for the Lady Falcons on Wednesday. Doubles wins came from Madison Sedwick/Avery Marx and Katie Martin/Savannah Regnier.
