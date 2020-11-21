By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: West Hall tops Lumpkin County 56-13 to wrap up season
Spartans quarterback Clayton Jenkins threw for 454 yards and three touchdowns
West Hall quarterback Clayton Jenkins rolls out with the ball looking downfield Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, during the first half of the Spartans game with East Hall at Spartan Field. - photo by Scott Rogers

West Hall’s Clayton Jenkins threw for 454 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-13 win against Lumpkin County to wrap up the regular season on Friday. The Spartans finished the season 4-6 overall and 2-4 in Region 7-3A.

Rodrigo Lopez had 238 receiving yards with two touchdowns and finished the season with more than 1,000 yards, the highest regular-season total in all of Class 3A. 

At running back Tilil Blackwell added three touchdowns for West Hall. 

Also for the Spartans, Josiah Henriques had a 67-yard receiving touchdown and ran one in from 43 yards. 


