High school football: West Hall tops Lumpkin County 56-13 to wrap up season

West Hall’s Clayton Jenkins threw for 454 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-13 win against Lumpkin County to wrap up the regular season on Friday. The Spartans finished the season 4-6 overall and 2-4 in Region 7-3A.
Rodrigo Lopez had 238 receiving yards with two touchdowns and finished the season with more than 1,000 yards, the highest regular-season total in all of Class 3A.
At running back Tilil Blackwell added three touchdowns for West Hall.
Also for the Spartans, Josiah Henriques had a 67-yard receiving touchdown and ran one in from 43 yards.