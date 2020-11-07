High school football: West Hall steams over Gilmer 35-7

West Hall picked up a region win against Gilmer Friday night, trouncing the Bobcats 35-7.
The Spartans played a balanced game, scoring both on the ground and in the air.
Talil Blackwell rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, including one late in the second quarter after West Hall recovered a Gilmer fumble.
A Rodrigo Lopez catch put West Hall up 28-7 in the third, and a 41-yard strike to Nick Sturm gave the Spartans a four-touchdown lead with less than 10 minutes to go.
West Hall (3-6, 1-4 Region 7-3A) next goes on the road for the season finale at last-place Lumpkin County Nov. 20.