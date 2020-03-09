By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Stan Luttrell stepping down after one season as Johnson head football coach
Times Staff Reports
The Times
Updated: March 9, 2020, 9:16 p.m.

According to a Monday announcement from Johnson High School athletic director Tony Wagner, Knights head football coach Stan Luttrell will resign to take the head coaching position at Hebron Christian Academy after one season at Johnson. 

“We appreciate the time Coach Luttrell was at Johnson and we wish him well in moving forward," associate principal Jonathan Edwards said. "At this time, we will focus on our search for a head coach who will keep the program moving forward in a positive direction.”

