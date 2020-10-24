By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: North Hall remains perfect in region play with 33-10 win against Lumpkin
10032020 FOOTBALL 1.jpg
North Hall's Kevin Rochester carries the ball for the Trojans Friday, Oct. 3, 2020, during the first half of their game with Chestatee at War Eagle Stadium. - photo by Scott Rogers

Kevin Rochester rushed for touchdowns of 36 and 2 yards in the first half as North Hall topped Lumpkin County 33-10 on Friday in Gainesville. With the win, the Trojans (4-3, 3-0 Region 7-3A) remain perfect in region play. Rochester also had a 30-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for North Hall. 

Clark Howell had a 60-yard rushing scored for the Trojans in the second quarter and had a game-high 149 yards and two touchdowns. 

North Hall's defense held Lumpkin County to 17 rushing yards. 

Up next, North Hall visits Gilmer on Friday in Ellijay. 

Regional events