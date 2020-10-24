High school football: North Hall remains perfect in region play with 33-10 win against Lumpkin

Kevin Rochester rushed for touchdowns of 36 and 2 yards in the first half as North Hall topped Lumpkin County 33-10 on Friday in Gainesville. With the win, the Trojans (4-3, 3-0 Region 7-3A) remain perfect in region play. Rochester also had a 30-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for North Hall.
Clark Howell had a 60-yard rushing scored for the Trojans in the second quarter and had a game-high 149 yards and two touchdowns.
North Hall's defense held Lumpkin County to 17 rushing yards.
Up next, North Hall visits Gilmer on Friday in Ellijay.