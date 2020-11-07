By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Lusco's 3 TDs help Flowery Branch roll over Madison County
09192020 FOOTBALL 2.jpg
Flowery Branch tight end Baxley O'Brien runs over a Gainesville High defender Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, during the first half of their game at The Branch. - photo by Scott Rogers

Flowery Branch senior Ryan Lusco caught three touchdowns Friday evening as the Falcons dominated Madison County, winning 49-7 in Flowery Branch. 

Quarterback David Renard struck for four total touchdowns on the day, adding a rushing score in addition to his trio of touchdown passes to Lusco. Falcons running backs Jaizen Ellingham, Myles Ivey and Malik Dryden each added a touchdown run in the win.

Up next, Flowery Branch (6-2, 3-1 Region 8-4A) will go on the road to take on Chestatee, who is winless, on Nov. 13.

Regional events