High school football: Lee Shaw looking to build another Hall County program into state power

Lee Shaw only needed one year of retirement to figure out he wasn’t ready to stop coaching football.

When he handed over the reigns of the Rabun County football program to his oldest son Jaybo following the 2018 season, Shaw thought he would be able to simply watch from the sidelines and allow family to continue his coaching legacy. But as soon as the 2019 season rolled around, Shaw immediately felt the draw of the Friday night lights pulling him from the stands back down to the sideline.

“Realizing how badly I missed being a part of something like that, that kind of was the last straw that made me realize I needed to be back in football,” Shaw said. “I’ve still got a lot to give football and got a lot to give to the kids.”

Shaw was mulling over a couple offers from schools in South Carolina when he received a call from Lakeview Academy Head of School John Simpson.

The two met to discuss the future of the Lions football program, and both agreed that Lakeview Academy met all the requirements Shaw needed to build the team into a winner like he had before with Rabun County and Flowery Branch before it.

“I decided after that that it was a great place where I could feel like I could use my 30 years of experience and my experience of building two football programs at Flowery Branch and Rabun County,” Shaw said. “Kind of implement the blueprint at Lakeview Academy.”

As he familiarized himself with the program and the people involved in it, Shaw grew more and more confident that things were going to work out.

“I met with the players, and I saw a hunger in their eyes,” he said. “I saw desire in the eyes of administrators and faculty and parents. That was a real positive for me.”

As soon as he acepted the job, Shaw started getting to work.

Since late in January, he’s been coming into the school three days a week to establish a routine with the team that will help mold it into a more disciplined unit.

Though the season is still months away, players have been coming in for early morning agility drills two days of every week — one of the many changes Shaw has made in an effort to ensure each member of the team is committed to the growing process.

“They’re just learning how to commit more time than probably what they have in the past,” he said.

Shaw said he’s been through the program building process enough times to know what Lakeview Academy needs to grow and improve moving forward

In previous head coaching stints, he turned a brand new Flowery Branch program into a regular playoff participant, and took Rabun County to the 2A tournament in seven consecutive seasons following a 13-year playoff drought for the Wildcats prior to Shaw’s arrival.

He said that each rebuild poses different challenges, and navigating every new obstacle as it arrives is the most important key to quality coaching.

“I’m putting a puzzle together, and there’s a lot of moving pieces all the time,” Shaw said. “You’re just constantly trying to get another piece to fit in that puzzle to make it successful.”

Shaw’s metric for success is a lofty one, and he has high hopes for a Lakeview Academy squad that has not qualified for the state tournament in 13 years of the program’s existence.

And while the road will undoubtedly be a difficult one, Shaw said he’s planning for his second stint of coaching in Hall County to be as positive an experience as his first.

“Hall County was good to me,” he said. “I’m excited to be back and competing and growing a football team. My goal is that (Lakeview Academy) is going to be recognized as one of the best football programs in Hall County.”