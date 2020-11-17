By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Lanier Christian wins to advance to eight-man, Division-II state championship
Lanier Christian
The Lanier Christian Academy football team poses for a photo after a win in the eight-man state semifinals Friday in Oakwood. Photo courtesy Blake Anderson

In its first home playoff game in school history, Lanier Christian Academy defeated New Creation Christian 39-22 in the GAPPS eight-man football Division II state semifinals Friday at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium. With the win, the Lightning will face Pinecrest Academy for the state championship Friday in Cumming. 


