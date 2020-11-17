In its first home playoff game in school history, Lanier Christian Academy defeated New Creation Christian 39-22 in the GAPPS eight-man football Division II state semifinals Friday at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium. With the win, the Lightning will face Pinecrest Academy for the state championship Friday in Cumming.
High school football: Lanier Christian wins to advance to eight-man, Division-II state championship
