High school football: Lakeview Academy stomps St. Francis, 59-27, to lock up state playoff berth

Five different Lakeview Academy players found the end zone as it beat St. Francis, 59-27, to secure its first state playoff berth in 14 years of football for the Gainesville private school.

Jesse Whiting had four rushing scores for the Lions (4-3, 3-2 Region 6-A private). He scored on runs of 39, 34, 14 and 8 yards.

Up big late in the third quarter, Whiting hit Conley Millwood on a 21-yard passing score for Lakeview Academy.

Luke Cooper and Ben Puckett also had touchdowns for Lakeview Academy, which wraps up the regular season against Providence Christian on Friday in Gainesville.