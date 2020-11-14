By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Lakeview Academy stomps St. Francis, 59-27, to lock up state playoff berth
Lakeview Academy's Jesse Whiting, Tanner Allen, left, and Sam Perrott, right, celebrate after a big defensive stop for the Lions Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, during the first half of their game with King's Ridge Christian at Lakeview Academy. - photo by Scott Rogers

Five different Lakeview Academy players found the end zone as it beat St. Francis, 59-27, to secure its first state playoff berth in 14 years of football for the Gainesville private school. 

Jesse Whiting had four rushing scores for the Lions (4-3, 3-2 Region 6-A private). He scored on runs of 39, 34, 14 and 8 yards. 

Up big late in the third quarter, Whiting hit Conley Millwood on a 21-yard passing score for Lakeview Academy. 

Luke Cooper and Ben Puckett also had touchdowns for Lakeview Academy, which wraps up the regular season against Providence Christian on Friday in Gainesville. 

