Lakeview Academy lost 28-7 to North Cobb Christian to open the Class A private schools state playoffs Friday in Acworth. With the loss, the Lions' season is now complete.
High school football: Lakeview Academy falls to North Cobb Christian to open Class A state playoffs
Lions made playoffs this season for first time in 16 years of playing football
