High school football: Lakeview Academy falls to North Cobb Christian to open Class A state playoffs
Lions made playoffs this season for first time in 16 years of playing football
10242020 LAKEVIEW 2.jpg
Lakeview Academy's Jesse Whiting finds running room in the King's Ridge Christian defense as he carries the ball for the Lions Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, during the first half of their game at Lakeview Academy. - photo by Scott Rogers

Lakeview Academy lost 28-7 to North Cobb Christian to open the Class A private schools state playoffs Friday in Acworth. With the loss, the Lions' season is now complete. 

