High school football: Gainesville's Nicely commits to University of Mississippi

On Friday, Gainesville High senior Ced Nicely made his college plans clear. He won't be joining any of his former Red Elephants teammates on Power 5 college football rosters.
The 305-pound offensive tackle gave his commitment to Mississippi. Nicely also had offers from Georgia Tech, where Gainesville grad Jordan Williams plays on the offensive line, and South Carolina, where 2020 Gainesville grad Makius Scott plays on the defensive line.
Nicely also had offers from South Florida and Liberty, according to his 247 profile.
Gainesville coach Heath Webb said that Nicely has the frame that Ole Miss is looking for in future offensive linemen.
"Ole Miss is looking for those long, athletic kids like Ced," Webb said. "Ced moves so well for a big guy and can get out of his stance faster than most players his size. He's also got a long wing span, like a boxer's reach."