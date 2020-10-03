High school football: Gainesville wins thriller against Forsyth Central to open Region 6-7A play

Giovanni Martinez drilled a 30-yard field goal for Gainesville with five seconds remaining and it added two points on the final play of the game to lock up a 33-28 win against Forsyth Central on Friday in Cumming. With 8 seconds left in the game, Martinez had a kick blocked and was returned for a score that was called back on a personal foul call against the Bulldogs.

On his second chance, Martinez made it count for Gainesville (3-1, 1-0 Region 6-7A). On the game's final play, Forsyth Central started at its own 10. The snap went over the quarterback's head and through the end zone for two Red Elephants points.

Gainesville freshman Baxter Wright started at quarterback in place of senior Gionni Williams. Wright scored on a run from the 9 in the first minute of the game, following a Bulldogs turnover. Wright also orchestrated a 92-yard scoring drive early in the second quarter, putting the Red Elephants ahead 21-14. Naim Cheeks added a pair of touchdown rushing for the Red Elephants.

Up next, Gainesville hosts Hillgrove on Friday.




