High school football: Gainesville seeking two opponents to fill hole with Fulton County announcing delay to fall sports

Gainesville football coach Heath Webb fully intends on its season starting Sept. 4. He just doesn't know who the Red Elephants will be playing against.

On Thursday, the Fulton County Schools district announced an additional two-week delay to begin fall sports season. That is a direct hit to the first two weeks of the season for the Red Elephants.

In Week 1, Gainesville was slated to face John's Creek. In Week 2, the Red Elephants were hoping for their home opener against Chattahoochee. Both of these schools are public high schools in North Fulton.

Webb said he is already looking for two opponents to fill the slots in his schedule.



