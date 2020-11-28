High school football: Gainesville falls to Archer 21-14 in first round of 7A playoffs

On Friday, Gainesville lost to Archer to 21-14 to open the Class 7A state playoffs. With the loss, the Red Elephants season is finished with a 6-5 mark and their 21st straight season playing in the postseason.
Late in the fourth quarter, Gainesville's Gionni Williams found the end zone on a 4-yard run, then freshman Baxter Wright run it in on the 2-point conversion.
Archer came right down the field, scoring on a 31-yard pass from Vashaun Stockmann to DJ Moore with less than a minute left in the game.
For Gainesville, sophomore Naim Cheeks had a game-high 23 carries for 133 yards.