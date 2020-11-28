By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Gainesville falls to Archer 21-14 in first round of 7A playoffs
09262020 GAINESVILLE 1.jpg
Gainesville High's Naim Cheeks get loose in the Discovery defense Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, during the first quarter of their game at City Park Stadium. - photo by Scott Rogers

On Friday, Gainesville lost to Archer to 21-14 to open the Class 7A state playoffs. With the loss, the Red Elephants season is finished with a 6-5 mark and their 21st straight season playing in the postseason. 

Late in the fourth quarter, Gainesville's Gionni Williams found the end zone on a 4-yard run, then freshman Baxter Wright run it in on the 2-point conversion. 

Archer came right down the field, scoring on a 31-yard pass from Vashaun Stockmann to DJ Moore with less than a minute left in the game.

For Gainesville, sophomore Naim Cheeks had a game-high 23 carries for 133 yards.  

