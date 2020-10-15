High school football: Chestatee quarterback makes his decision to play in the SEC

Christian Charles has made up his mind.



The senior quarterback from Chestatee High is headed to Rocky Top.

On Thursday, the War Eagles’ dual-threat signal-caller made the decision to join the 2021 signing class at Tennessee, which was one of seven offers he held from Power 5 schools. He picked the Volunteers over Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Duke, among many others.

Charles, who recently underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, finished his high school career with 4,295 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. The War Eagles quarterback rushed for 2,695 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

“I couldn’t be any more proud of Christian,” War Eagles coach Shaun Conley said. “He’s a phenomenal athlete, and he’s going to step in and play wherever they need him.”

Charles, who was injured in September, plans to be an early enrollee at Tennessee, Conley said.

Charles played in one game, against Cherokee Bluff on Sept. 11, this season.

Chestatee’s coach said that Charles is projected to be a defensive back, either cornerback or safety, in college. Conley was told by a member of Tennessee’s staff that 3 of its 4 starters in the secondary were quarterbacks in high school.

“Christian has tremendous ball skills and has practiced on that side of the ball all four years of high school,” Conley said.

He’s the first player from Chestatee player to go on scholarship to a SEC school for football since linebacker Chase Vasser signed in 2009 with Georgia.