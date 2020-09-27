High school cross country: North Hall's Jones and Gainesville's Thompson win at Hall County championships

North Hall senior Andrew Jones ran a blistering time of 15 minutes, 55 seconds to edge Chestatee's Luke Gaddis for the Hall County championship on Saturday in Gainesville.
In the girls race, Gainesville junior Ashley Thompson cruised to first individually, running a time of 18:54.9. The Lady Red Elephants also claimed the team title with Ashley Sosa fourth overall (20:26) and Avery Vlassis eighth overall (21:26).
Chestatee won the boys title.
Gaddis (15:57.20), Jonathan Torres Cruz (third overall, 16:51) and Gavin Grater (fourth overall, 16:52.50) paced the War Eagles.