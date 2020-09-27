By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school cross country: North Hall's Jones and Gainesville's Thompson win at Hall County championships
Chestatee boys, Gainesville girls win team titles
Andrew Jones
North Hall's Andrew Jones runs ahead of Chestatee's Luke Gaddis during the Hall County championship Saturday in Gainesville. Photo courtesy Sam Borg

North Hall senior Andrew Jones ran a blistering time of 15 minutes, 55 seconds to edge Chestatee's Luke Gaddis for the Hall County championship on Saturday in Gainesville. 

In the girls race, Gainesville junior Ashley Thompson cruised to first individually, running a time of 18:54.9. The Lady Red Elephants also claimed the team title with Ashley Sosa fourth overall (20:26) and Avery Vlassis eighth overall (21:26). 

Chestatee won the boys title. 

Gaddis (15:57.20), Jonathan Torres Cruz (third overall, 16:51) and Gavin Grater (fourth overall, 16:52.50) paced the War Eagles. 

Regional events