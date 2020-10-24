By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school cross country: Gaddis paces Chestatee boys to 8-4A championship
War Eagles senior ran a first-place time of 15:53
Luke Gaddis
Chestatee High senior Luke Gaddis runs the Region 8-4A championship on Saturday. Photo courtesy Cassidie Blose - photo by

Chestatee High senior Luke Gaddis ran a first-place time of 15 minutes, 53 seconds to claim the individual Region 8-4A championship, while the War Eagles' boys had 6 of the 10 top individual placers to earn the team championship. 

Also for the War Eagles, Gavin Grater was fourth overall (16:36), Garrett Grater finished sixth (17:14), Aaron Retana was seventh overall (17:27), Jonathan Torres Cruz placed eighth (17:35) and Javier Rebollar was 10th place (17:44).

Up next, Chestatee will run in the Class 4A championship on Nov. 6 in Carrollton. 

Chestatee
The Chestatee boys pose for a picture after winning the Region 8-4A championship on Saturday.
Regional events