High school cross country: Gaddis paces Chestatee boys to 8-4A championship

Chestatee High senior Luke Gaddis ran a first-place time of 15 minutes, 53 seconds to claim the individual Region 8-4A championship, while the War Eagles' boys had 6 of the 10 top individual placers to earn the team championship.
Also for the War Eagles, Gavin Grater was fourth overall (16:36), Garrett Grater finished sixth (17:14), Aaron Retana was seventh overall (17:27), Jonathan Torres Cruz placed eighth (17:35) and Javier Rebollar was 10th place (17:44).
Up next, Chestatee will run in the Class 4A championship on Nov. 6 in Carrollton.