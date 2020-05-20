BREAKING
High school basketball: Todd Cottrell leaving Lakeview Academy for boys coaching position at Dawson County
Lakeview Academy coach Todd Cottrell speaks with his players during a timeout in the second round of the 2019 Class A private schools state playoffs. Photo courtesy Derek Fadool.

On Wednesday, Lakeview Academy coach Todd Cottrell was announced as the new boys basketball coach at Dawson County High. The announcement was made in an email by Lions assistant coach Derek Fadool. 

In seven years, Cottrell had only one losing season at Lakeview Academy and compiled a 134-68 overall mark. 

Under Cottrell, the Lions strung together a 52-game winning streak in Region 8-A and won back-to-back league titles in 2016 and 2017. Also, Lakeview Academy made the second round of the playoffs for five straight seasons while Cottrell was in charge. 

In 2017, Lakeview Academy made it to the state semifinals, falling to Southwest Atlanta Christian 77-74.

Ten players signed college scholarships from Lakeview Academy while Cottrell was coach. 

Prior to coaching at Lakeview Academy, Cottrell held the same position at Gainesville, Flowery Branch and White County. 

