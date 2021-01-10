High school basketball: Success shooting 3-pointers sends Chestatee boys past Flowery Branch

Hugh Pruitt made a 3-pointer in each quarter and finished with a game-high 17 points for the Chestatee boys in a 74-46 win against Flowery Branch on Saturday. Peyton Phillips also connected on four 3-pointers for the War Eagles and finished with 14 points.
The War Eagles finished the game making nine 3-point shots.
Ethan Popham chipped in 11 points for Chestatee.
For Flowery Branch, Trevor Gurske and Jack Burney each scored 12 points.
CHESTATEE GIRLS 68, MILTON 50: Logan Wiggins had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady War Eagles on Saturday. Bowen Corley chipped in 18 points and eight rebounds for Chestatee.
Emma Easterwood scored 15 points, while Riley Black finished with 10 for the Lady War Eagles.
Up next, Chestatee visits Madison County on Tuesday in Danielsville.
High school scores can be submitted each night by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.