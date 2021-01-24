High school basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy boys and girls teams pick up wins over George Walton Academy

The Lakeview Academy boys basketball team narrowly edged past George Walton Saturday 55-54. The Lions (11-4, 6-2 Region 6-A Private) trailed by 3 points going into the fourth quarter, but managed to come back to escape with the win.
Conley Millwood and Ben Montgomery scored 11 points each to lead Lakeview Academy. Wesley Rigdon added 10 points.
Up next, the Lions will host King's Ridge Christian on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 65, GEORGE WALTON 56: Lakeview Academy's Joelle Snyder led all scoring in the contest with 29, 15 coming at the free throw line. Sydney Corbin had 14 points, Madi Loggins had 7, and Sara Nivens contributed 5 points.
The Lady Lions (3-12, 1-3 Region 6-A Private) will take on Pinecrest Academy at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
GAINESVILLE GIRLS 42, EAST HALL 30: After a low scoring first half, the Lady Red Elephants (11-8, 1-6 Region 6-7A) shot into the lead with a 20-point third quarter and held it to claim the win. Gainesville's Lauren Teasley led all scoring with 21 points, while Sadie Roach added 10.
For East Hall (11-6, 2-3 Region 8-4A), Maleah Harrison scored 13, with Callie Dale contributing 11.
Next up for Gainesville is a home matchup against Denmark on Tuesday at 6 p.m. East Hall will go on the road to play Chestatee on Tuesday at 6 p.m.