High school basketball: Lakeview Academy boys wrap up regular season with win against Weber School

Conley Millwood scored 17 points and Declan Weidner added 14 points for the Lakeview Academy boys in a 50-35 win against Weber School on Thursday in Sandy Springs. With the win, the Lions (16-6, 10-6 Region 6-A) will host the first round of the region tournament on Tuesday in Gainesville.
FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN GIRLS 47, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 35: Ashlyn Henderson had 13 points and six rebounds for the Lady Lions on Thursday. Joelle Snyder had 12 points for the Lady Lions.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Pinecrest Academy on Monday in the first round of the region tournament.
