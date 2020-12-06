High school basketball: Johnson girls hold off West Hall

Sarah Johnson had a team-high 15 points for the Johnson High girls and Ashley Mintz hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute to solidify a 39-36 win against West Hall on Saturday. Mintz had eight points for the Lady Knights (3-4), who open region play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Clarke Central.

JOHNSON BOYS 58, WEST HALL 41: Wade Pearce had four first-quarter 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Knights on Saturday. Jackson Vandiver had 12 points for Johnson. Up next, Johnson hosts Clarke Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Oakwood.

GAINESVILLE GIRLS 39, NORTH GWINNETT 38: Sadie Roach and Keke Jones each had eight points for the Lady Red Elephants on Saturday. Up next, Gainesville hosts Forsyth Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

NORTH GWINNETT BOYS 59, GAINESVILLE 44: Robert Reisman had a game-high 17 points for the Red Elephants on Saturday.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 79, FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN 78 (OT): Declan Weidner had 31 points and a buzzer-beater tip-in for the Lions on Saturday. Also in double figures for the Lions, Harrison Cooper scored 12 points, Liam Weidner finished with 11 points and Isaac Marcero had 10 points.

On Wednesday, Lakeview Academy will host Brandon Hall at 7:30 p.m.

HABERSHAM CENTRAL BOYS 49, FLOWERY BRANCH 36: Tray Shaw had a team-high 10 points for the Falcons on Saturday.

