High school basketball: Johnson boys take down Athens Christian

Wade Pearce had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Johnson boys as it beat Athens Christian 68-49 on Friday. Jackson Vandiver and Dayshun Summerour each scored 12 points for the Knights (1-2).
Johnson got off to a good start with a 14-7 lead through the first quarter.
Up next, Johnson visits West Hall at 5:30 p.m. today.
KINGS RIDGE CHRISTIAN BOYS 58, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 52: Declan Weidner had 15 points, while Harrison Cooper and Isaac Marcero scored 12 for the Lions on Friday.
