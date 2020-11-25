High school basketball: Gainesville girls top Lanier 50-42

Lauren Teasley scored 15 points and Keke Jones added 14 for the Gainesville girls in a 50-42 win against Lanier on Tuesday. Zaria Williams added 10 for the Lady Red Elephants, who return to action against Milton on Dec. 1.
BANKS COUNTY GIRLS 44, EAST HALL 43: Callie Dale had a team-high 17 points for the Lady Vikings on Tuesday. Up next, East Hall faces Jackson County on Dec. 1.
BUFORD GIRLS 57, JEFFERSON 54: Asyhia Willis had 13 points and Blair Wallis had 12 points for the Lady Wolves (3-0) on Tuesday. Ava Grace Watson had 10 points for Buford, which returns to action against North Oconee at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Buford City Arena.
