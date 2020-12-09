High school basketball: Gainesville falls in region battle with Forsyth Central 54-51

BY JESHUA KIDD

For The Times

Early miscues and turnovers — not uncommon in the early part of the basketball season — were particularly costly for the Gainesville boys on Tuesday.

Despite a 15-6 scoring edge for the Red Elephants late in the third quarter, Gainesville (4-4, 1-1 Region 6-7A) fell to Forsyth Central 54-51 on Tuesday in Gainesville.

The Bulldogs scored a quick six points to open the third quarter, then the Red Elephants answered with their rally, steadied by Robert Reisman and his game-high 22 points.

He scored 10 of Gainesville’s 18 points in the third quarter, and finished the game making six shots behind the 3-point line.

Also for Gainesville, Eli Pitts made three 3-pointers and had 14 points.

For Forsyth Central, Dylan Carter had 24 points, while Eli Chol scored 14.

Gainesville trailed the entire game but got as close as one point, thanks to its third-quarter run.

Forsyth Central made 15 of 20 from the free throw line.

Up next, Gainesville visits Denmark at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Alpharetta.

FORSYTH CENTRAL GIRLS 47, GAINESVILLE 37: Lauren Teasley had a game-high 19 points and KeKe Jones scored all nine of her points from behind the 3-point line.

Up next, Gainesville faces Milton at 1 p.m. Saturday.