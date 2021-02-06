High school basketball: Gainesville boys blast North Forsyth

Gainesville High boys basketball coach Chuck Graham was looking to see exactly how his squad team would bounce back from a loss earlier in the week.

His players didn’t wait long to show him.

The Red Elephants opened the game with a 3-pointer, which rapidly turned into a double-digit lead en route to a 64-42 win against North Forsyth on Friday.

“I thought the last time we played, we got hit in the mouth and didn’t respond well,” Graham said. “Tonight, we played with energy.”

Gainesville (16-7 overall, 7-3 Region 6-7A), which lost to South Forsyth earlier in the week, got things rolling early against the Raiders.

Gainesville jumped to a 16-0 lead before North Forsyth got on the board.

And, on senior night, it was dominated by the Red Elephants’ fourth-year players.

On Friday, senior Eli Pitts was finishing above the rim, while Robert Reisman was slashing to the basket.

Dylan Bobga provided the energy, while point guard Jimmie Jackson orchestrated the offense.

North Forsyth made a run at the Red Elephants in the second quarter.

The Raiders closed the gap some behind the play of Aiden Kudlas. He finished with a game-high 15 points. However, it was not enough to derail Gainesville.

For the Red Elephants, senior Ced Nicely finished with a team-high 13 points.

Reisman, Jackson, Pitts along with junior Shamir King each finished with eight points.

“The seniors played well,” Graham said. “North made a run but our guys kept up the focus. They showed a level of toughness.”

Up next, Gainesville hosts Denmark at 6 p.m. Monday.