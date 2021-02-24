High school basketball: Flowery Branch girls use second-half offensive explosion to blow by McDonough in Class 4A tournament first round

The Flowery Branch girls basketball team started slow in Tuesday’s Class 4A tournament first-round matchup against McDonough, but heated up after the break to cruise to a 59-34 win. The Lady Falcons trailed by 2 points at halftime, but scored 41 points in the second half to blow away the visiting Lady Warhawks.

The win sets up a road matchup against Marist for Flowery Branch this Friday.

“I’m extremely, extremely proud,” said Flowery Branch head coach Courtney Newton-Gonzalez. “The second half that we had was exactly what we wanted. We finally started running our game plan the way we had worked on it. Just getting our feet in the paint, the ball inside, and that opens up our 3-point shots.”