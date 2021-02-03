High school basketball: Flowery Branch girls start fast, roll past Madison County

The Flowery Branch girls had a dominating first quarter and beat Madison County 69-41 on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons jumped to a 20-4 lead through the first quarter and maintained a 16-point lead at halftime.
Bella Brick scored a team-high 20 points for Flowery Branch (8-12, 5-4 Region 8-4A), while Ashlee Locke scored 17 points. Shaina Kriews added 15 points for the Lady Falcons.
MADISON COUNTY BOYS 79, FLOWERY BRANCH 55: Trey Shaw scored 14 points and Trevor Gurske added 13 for the Falcons on Tuesday.
ST. FRANCIS GIRLS 88, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 45: Joelle Snyder scored 26 points and Sidney Corbin added 12 for the Lady Lions on Tuesday. Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Mount Pisgah at 6 p.m. Friday.
ST. FRANCIS BOYS 67, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 52: Declan Weidner had 17 points and Conley Millwood added 13 for the Lions on Tuesday. Leading after the first period, Lakeview Academy was outscored 23-14 in the second quarter.
Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Mount Pisgah at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
