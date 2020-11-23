High school basketball: East Hall girls topped North Hall to open season on Saturday

Audrey Griffin had a game-high 19 points and Maleah Harrison added 13 for the East Hall girls in a 53-45 win against North Hall on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE GIRLS 40, LOVETT 26: Lauren Teasley had 11 points for the Lady Red Elephants on Saturday. Tied 17-17 at halftime, Gainesville pulled ahead with a 14-3 scoring edge in the third quarter.
LUMPKIN COUNTY BOYS 47, JOHNSON 37: Jake Shaw and Wade Peace each scored 10 points for the Knights on Saturday. Trailing 21-6 after the first quarter, Johnson got to within six points with two minutes left to play.
LANIER GIRLS 66, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 31: Joelle Snyder had a team-high nine points to open the season for the Lady Lions on Saturday.
