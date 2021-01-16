High school basketball: Chestatee girls pull down clutch win against Cedar Shoals

Bowen Corley had a game-high 20 points for the Chestatee girls in a 63-49 win against seventh-ranked Cedar Shoals on Friday. Emma Easterwood added 17 points for the Lady War Eagles (9-8, 2-4 Region 8-4A). Logan Wiggins scored nine points and Sierra Yarbrough finished with eight for Chestatee.

Up next, Chestatee visits Dawson County at 1 p.m. Monday.

CEDAR SHOALS BOYS 81, CHESTATEE 73: Peyton Phillips knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored a team-high 24 points on Friday for the War Eagles. Ethan Popham had 20 points and nine rebounds for Chestatee, while Hugh Pruitt hit four 3-pointers as part of a 16-point night.

Up next, Chestatee visits Flowery Branch at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

EAST HALL GIRLS 61, MADISON COUNTY 41: Callie Dale scored a game-high 21 points and Audrey Griffin finished with 17 for the Lady Vikings on Friday in Danielsville. Up next, East Hall hosts Walnut Grove at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

LUMPKIN COUNTY BOYS 60, FLOWERY BRANCH 51: Tyleek Worth scored a team-high 15 points for the Falcons on Friday. Trey Shaw and Jacob Dixon each scored 12 points for Flowery Branch.

BUFORD GIRLS 58, SHILOH 12: Ava Grace Watson scored 16 points and Blair Wallis added 10 for the Lady Wolves on Friday. Up next, Buford faces Jefferson at 4 p.m. Saturday.





