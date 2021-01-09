High school basketball: Cherokee Bluff falls to Dawson County in Region 7-3A play

A spirited first half for the Cherokee Bluff boys, which included three blocked shots on Dawson County and a sizeable halftime lead, ended with a 61-57 loss in Dawsonville.



Cade Simmons had 16 points for the Bears (9-6, 4-1 Region 7-3A), while Dre Raven chipped in 15 points and five steals.

The Tigers took control back in the third quarter with a 12-0 run, then both teams went almost three minutes in the final period without scoring.

Senior Corey Thomas had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts Cass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

DAWSON COUNTY GIRLS 62, CHEROKEE BLUFF 27: Timber Gaither scored a team-high seven points for the Lady Bears (5-10, 1-4).

Kirklyn Porter finished with 17 points in three quarter for the Lady Tigers.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff faces Cass at 4 p.m. Saturday.