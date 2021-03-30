High school baseball: West Hall keeps up hot streak with 8-0 win over Lumpkin County

When the high school baseball season was cut short last March due to COVID-19, West Hall coach Brannon Humphries knew that if the 2021 season happened, his players couldn’t take it for granted.

“We kind of focused in on a keyword for this season, which is hungry,” he said. “It’s just wanting them to be hungry, never be satisfied with where we are, even if it’s a win or a loss.”

So far this season, “staying hungry” is already paying off for the Spartans (15-5, 8-2 Region 7-3A).

West Hall defeated Lumpkin County 8-0 Monday evening, the team’s fourth straight win, and 14th victory in the last 16 contests.