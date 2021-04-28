High school baseball: Five schools from Hall ready to start the postseason

The playoff hunt in baseball starts today for top-ranked North Hall (23-4, 17-1 Region 7-3A), which hosts Coahulla Creek starting at 4:30 p.m. in Gainesville.
The Trojans are one of five Hall County programs that are in the running for the state championship.
All playoff series are best-of-three format.
The Trojans locked up the region championship with ease down the homestretch, winning their final 12 games of the season behind dominant pitching and consistent hitting.
Meanwhile, Cherokee Bluff (20-9, 12-6) is the other home seed out of Region 7-3A.
The Bears took it down to the wire, winning five straight at the end of the regular season to surge into a home playoff spot.
From Region 8-4A, both Flowery Branch (22-7) and Chestatee (16-14) endured a rigorous schedule to make it to the postseason.
In the final week of the regular season, the Falcons picked up a sweep against the War Eagles.
Today’s games
CLASS 4A
Chestatee at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Flowery Branch at Fayette County, 4 p.m.
CLASS 3A
North Hall vs. Coahulla Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Cherokee Bluff vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglepthorpe, 4 p.m.
West Hall at Ringgold, 5 p.m.
Second game is 30 minutes after the first game ends