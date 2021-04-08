High school baseball: North Hall heats up late in comeback win over Cherokee Bluff

The North Hall bats got hot at just the right time Wednesday evening against Cherokee Bluff.

Though they trailed by a couple of runs going into the bottom of the fifth inning at Lynn Cottrell Field, the Trojans rattled off six runs in the fifth and sixth frames to earn a come-from-behind, 8-6 win over the visiting Bears.

The victory also clinches the series for North Hall (16-4, 10-1 Region 7-3A) after the Trojans beat Cherokee Bluff (15-7, 7-4 Region 7-3A) 4-0 on Monday.

“That was probably the most proud I’ve been of them, simply because they did not give up at any time,” North Hall coach Trevor Flow said. “I think their competitive spirit and what they did is probably the most complete game, especially battling back. The energy in the dugout was incredible. I’m just super proud of them.”